Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
Rana Javaid

Naqeebullah’s friends share harrowing details of ‘police brutality’

By
Rana Javaid

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi. Photo: social media
 

KARACHI: Two friends of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was shot dead in an alleged extrajudicial killing, have come forward and detailed the harrowing story of being detained by men in plain clothes.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Ali and Qasim, while speaking to Geo News, shared that they became friends with Naqeebullah via social media website, Facebook.

On January 3, the friends were out together when they were ‘picked up’ by men in plain clothes in evening, shared Ali. “We were taken to Sachhal police station first. We waited for 50 minutes, then a cloth was tied to our eyes and we were taken to an undisclosed location.”

Ali remarked: “We could hear that they took Naqeeb first and he was being tortured. We could hear his screams. After Naqeeb, the men came towards us and started to beat us up.”

After a while, the men forcefully put naswar {a tobacco derivative that is chewed to get high] down my throat. “I couldn’t stop vomiting after that,” said Ali. “The men also questioned us regarding Naqeeb.”

Qasim shared that the men also checked Naqeebullah’s messages on their mobile phones.

“After some time we were let go but Naqeeb had been separated from us. The police threatened to not discuss the incident with anyone else,” Qasim added. 

'Naqeebullah was picked up on Jan 3': Inquiry report submitted in SC

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear suo motu case on Naqeeebulah's extrajudicial murder at Karachi Registry on Saturday (tomorrow)

Earlier in the day, the inquiry committee probing the Naqeebullah extrajudicial killing case submitted its report to the Supreme Court, which will hear the suo motu case at its Karachi Registry tomorrow.

In the 15-page report, the inquiry committee headed Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD)Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, says that Naqeebullah was picked up from Sohrab Goth on January 3 along with two others. 

The two people picked up with him were let go after giving bribes, the report states, adding that their statements have been recorded and made part of the investigation. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Intezar murder case: JIT recording statement of victim's father, eyewitness

Intezar murder case: JIT recording statement of victim's father, eyewitness

 Updated 2 hours ago
Chief Justice summons data on movement of private jets from CAA

Chief Justice summons data on movement of private jets from CAA

 Updated 3 hours ago
Social media a tool for fifth-generation warfare: Ahsan Iqbal

Social media a tool for fifth-generation warfare: Ahsan Iqbal

Updated 3 hours ago
PIA to end flights to Kuwait

PIA to end flights to Kuwait

 Updated 4 hours ago
Zardari's meeting with Balochistan CM marks start of Senate horse-trading: PML-N

Zardari's meeting with Balochistan CM marks start of Senate horse-trading: PML-N

Updated 4 hours ago
SBP confirms Zainab case suspect has no commercial bank accounts

SBP confirms Zainab case suspect has no commercial bank accounts

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Advertisement
Rao Anwar’s tenure in Malir saw 444 accused killed in encounters

Rao Anwar’s tenure in Malir saw 444 accused killed in encounters

 Updated 5 hours ago
CJP takes notice as DNA report confirms Aasma was raped before murder

CJP takes notice as DNA report confirms Aasma was raped before murder

 Updated 5 hours ago
Hajj balloting halted after SHC stay order

Hajj balloting halted after SHC stay order

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM