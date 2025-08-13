US credits diplomacy for Pakistan–India truce, calls it a ‘proud moment'

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce speaks during her first press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, US, March 6, 2025. — Reuters

Bruce says row could have turned into "something quite horrible."

Terms Washington's ties with Pakistan, India remain “good.”

Hails Pak-US counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad.

WASHINGTON: The United States was pivotal in averting a potential catastrophe between Pakistan and India during their recent hostilities, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said Tuesday, hailing Washington’s decisive role in steering both nations away from the brink.

“Obviously, we had an experience with Pakistan and India when there was a conflict, one that could have developed into something quite horrible,” Bruce told reporters during a press briefing at the State Department.

“I was here at the State Department at the time, and there was immediate concern and immediate movement with the Vice President, the President, and the Secretary of State in addressing the nature of what was happening.”

She recalled how US leaders quickly engaged both sides.

“Many of you who were in the room in the days afterwards, we described the nature of the phone calls, the work that we did to stop the attacks, and to then bring the parties together so we could have something that was enduring,” she said.

“And it’s a very proud moment and a very good example of what Secretary Rubio is committed to, of Vice President Vance in that, of course, case as well, but our – the top leaders in this nation involved in stopping that potential catastrophe.”

Bruce stressed that Washington’s relations with both Islamabad and New Delhi remain positive.

“I would say that our relationship with both nations is as it has been, which is good, and that is the benefit of having a president who knows everyone, talks to everyone, and that is how we can bring differences together in this case. So it’s clear that the diplomats here are committed to both nations.”

She pointed to ongoing cooperation with Pakistan on security issues.

“I can tell you also that there has been a US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue that was established. At this dialogue in Islamabad, the United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during this latest round of the talks in Islamabad,” she said.

“The United States and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats. And I think that for the region and for the world, the United States working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that’s beneficial,” Bruce added.

Counter-terror cooperation talks

Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan and the US renewed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.



The vow was made during the latest round of the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue, held in Islamabad, according to a joint statement.

The meeting was co-chaired by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D LoGerfo.

The dialogue took place a day after the US State Department listed the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organisations after a string of deadly assaults claimed by the group.

Both delegations emphasised the critical need for effective strategies to counter terrorist threats, including those posed by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The US delegation lauded Pakistan’s continued successes in containing terrorist entities that endanger regional and global peace and security.

Washington also expressed condolences over the loss of civilians and law enforcement personnel in recent attacks in Pakistan, including the Jaffar Express train assault and the Khuzdar school bus bombing.

Discussions focused on building stronger institutional frameworks and enhancing capabilities to respond to evolving security threats, including the misuse of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.