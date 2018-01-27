Intezar murder: JIT members visit site of incident

KARACHI: The Joint Investigation Team, constituted to interrogate the murder of Intezar Ahmed, visited on Saturday the site of incident.

The JIT members visited the site of incident to make observations, however, all the members of the team did not visit the place.

A JIT had been formed to solve the case of alleged police killing of a 19-year-old teenager in Karachi,



JIT chief SSP CTD Pervez Chandio said that the team held a session yesterday as well and recorded statements.

He said that today the JIT visited the site and recorded detailed statement of Madeeha Kiyani.

Chandio said that the data of several phones is being searched in detail, adding that the third session of the JIT will be held on Monday.

He said that some high-officials don’t have control over their subordinate officers.

Two officials fired the weapon and forensic details have been matched, further said Chandio.

A final report will be issued after the third session, he said, adding that it will be before time to say anything as speculation is rife in the matter.

On Friday, Intezar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed, suspended SSP Muqaddas Haider and witness Madiha Kiyani appeared before the JIT, headed by SSP CTD Intelligence Pervaiz Chandio, to record their statements.

Haider recorded his statement with the JIT for four hours. After which, Kiyani appeared before the JIT to record her statement.

Intezar's father, who recorded his statement first, was flanked by his lawyer after his appearance and did not speak to the media.

While recording the statement with the JIT, Intezar's father presented his reservations before the committee.

The JIT comprises representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Pakistan Rangers, Special Branch and Karachi Police.

On January 13, Intezar Ahmed was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of Karachi.

