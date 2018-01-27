Can't connect right now! retry
Senate, assembly elections will be held on time: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said elections for the Senate and the assemblies would be held on time. 

The interior minister also said, alluding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan, that those who want early elections and are conspiring for prolonged caretaker setup should understand that the step is against the Constitution. 

Iqbal added that he is not a contender for the office of prime minister, Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother, Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, and the party has no reservations regarding the elder Sharif's decision. 

Earlier today, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani said that it is constitutionally mandated that Senate elections be held on time.

“The Senate election must be held on time as the Constitution states,” Rabbani said, adding that any actions that are against the Constitution should not be taken.

“The Constitution does not say anything regarding the completion of electoral college,” he said in Lahore while addressing the convocation of a private law college.

“The election will be held on time and new members will take oath on March 12,” the Senate chairman said.

Imran Khan has repeatedly demanded early elections. The PTI chairman has earlier stated that present circumstances call for early elections as the current government's rule has become questionable. 

Comments

