Kohat medical student shot dead for rejecting marriage proposal

Third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical College, Aasma, was shot dead in cold blood for rejecting a marriage proposal. Photo: Geo News

KOHAT: A man shot dead a medical college student in cold blood after she rejected his marriage proposal, the Kohat police have said.



Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical college, was in her hometown Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah Afreedi opened fire on her, SHO KDA Police Station Gul Jan told Geo News.

The accused — nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afreedi, was waiting outside the girl’s residence.

He shot her thrice on Saturday after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

The girl succumbed to her wounds on Sunday evening after she was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident happened.

According to the deceased’s family, Mujahidullah wanted to marry Aasma and had issued threats in the past too.

A case was registered against the accused, as the police continue to search for the fugitive and his accomplice.