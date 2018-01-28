Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
SYSSyed Yasir Shah

Kohat medical student shot dead for rejecting marriage proposal

By
SYSSyed Yasir Shah

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical College, Aasma, was shot dead in cold blood for rejecting a marriage proposal. Photo: Geo News
 

KOHAT: A man shot dead a medical college student in cold blood after she rejected his marriage proposal, the Kohat police have said.  

Aasma Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical college, was in her hometown Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah Afreedi opened fire on her, SHO KDA Police Station Gul Jan told Geo News.

The accused — nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afreedi, was waiting outside the girl’s residence. 

He shot her thrice on Saturday after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

The girl succumbed to her wounds on Sunday evening after she was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident happened.

According to the deceased’s family, Mujahidullah wanted to marry Aasma and had issued threats in the past too.

A case was registered against the accused, as the police continue to search for the fugitive and his accomplice.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

 Updated 39 minutes ago
CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

Updated 3 hours ago
Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

 Updated 2 hours ago
Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces recover weapons during Balochistan raids

Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces recover weapons during Balochistan raids

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Rao Anwars of Punjab safe, names not placed on ECL: PAT chief

Rao Anwars of Punjab safe, names not placed on ECL: PAT chief

 Updated 3 hours ago
Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Family of ‘suspect’ killed with Naqebullah to file case against Rao Anwar

Family of ‘suspect’ killed with Naqebullah to file case against Rao Anwar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM