Sindh IGP seeks help of intelligence agencies for Rao Anwar's arrest

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja Sunday wrote a letter to intelligence agencies, seeking their help in arresting Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah killing case.



The Sindh IGP has requested the intelligence agencies to provide technical and intelligence assistance for Anwar's arrest.

The letter read that Anwar reached Islamabad through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight in the morning on January 20 and that he attempted to flee to Dubai from Islamabad airport on January 23, but was barred by FIA Immigration officials.

On Saturday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan issued a three-day deadline to the Sindh Police to arrest suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.



More than 30 hours have passed but Anwar is yet to be arrested.



Earlier, the Sindh Home Department also wrote letters to the administrations of all four provinces, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Kashmir in light of the pending arrest of Anwar and his team.



Cellular data confirms Anwar was present on site of 'encounter'

An analysis of cellular data has confirmed suspended SSP Malir Rao Anwar was present at the scene of the ‘police encounter’ where Naqeebullah Mehsud was killed along with three other suspected terrorists.

Copy of the letter written by IG Sindh AD Khawaja.

A technical analysis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the cell numbers in use of Rao Anwar and his eight close associates shows that the police officials were present at the scene of the encounter, an investigative report on the incident revealed on Saturday.

Among Anwar’s associates present at the scene were ASI Khair Muhammad, SI Muhammad Anar, ASI Gada Hussain, SI Amanullah Marwat, SI Shoaib, HC Faisal Mehmood, HC Mohsin Abbass and PC Raja Shamim, the report stated.

Naqeebullah murder case

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by the then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. Anwar and his associates were also suspended by the government and an FIR was registered against them owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

An inquiry committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police.



According to the report, Naqeebullah was picked up from Sohrab Goth on January 3 along with two others. The two people picked up with him were let go after giving bribes, the report stated, adding that their statements have been recorded and made part of the investigation.



Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja constituted on Friday a new investigation committee in the Naqeebullah murder case.

According to a notification, the new committee was formed under Additional IG Aftab Pathan.

Other members of the committee include SSP Javed Riaz and SSP Adeel Chandio, whereas, Abid Qaimkhani has been appointed the investigation officer of the case.

The notification further said that the committee will carry out an impartial investigation of the case and lead it to its logical conclusion.

The Supreme Court, which has taken a suo motu notice of the case, has given the Sindh Police until Wednesday to nab Anwar.