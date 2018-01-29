Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
Dr Asim Hussain reappointed Sindh HEC chairman

Monday Jan 29, 2018

Dr Asim Hussain. Photo: File

KARACHI: Former federal minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Dr Asim Hussain has been reappointed as the chairman of the Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) by the provincial government.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh chief secretary, it emerged on Sunday. 

The notification reads: “In continuation of this department’s notification of even number dated 28.1.2014 & in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 (1) of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Act-2013, the Chief Minister Sindh/ Controlling Authority has been pleased to re-appoint Dr Asim as Chairperson, Sindh Higher Education Commission for one more similar term.” 

In this capacity, Dr Asim enjoys the status of a provincial minister. It is in the same capacity, he was taken into custody by Sindh Rangers in August 2015.

Dr Hussain, a close aide of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, faces several charges including corruption references filed by NAB of Rs479 billion. He is also alleged to have provided treatment and protection to terrorists at a hospital owned by him.

According to NAB, Dr Hussain created an artificial shortage of gas during his tenure, as a result urea fertiliser prices skyrocketed and touched Rs1,830 from just Rs850.

Meanwhile, Federation of All Pakistan Academic Association has announced to hold a strike in universities all over the province against the decision. 

The academic association maintains that the former petroleum minister in his previous stint as the chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission failed to give required performance. 

Originally published in The News

