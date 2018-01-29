Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
GEO NEWS

Man held at Islamabad airport for smuggling heroin

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Officials of Pakistan Customs foiled on Monday a bid to smuggle drugs outside the country at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. 

Customs officials said the Pakistani national, identified as Canedy Brayn, a resident of Lahore, had carefully hidden heroin and 'ice' inside shoes and was attempting to smuggle it to Sharjah, UAE. 

Officials claimed the seized contraband has a value of Rs15 million. 

A case has been registered against the suspect and investigations are under way.

In October last year, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a smuggling bid after arresting a suspect who was transporting 1kg of heroin outside the country.

Man held trying to smuggle 1kg heroin at Islamabad airport

Suspect was travelling to Saudi Arabia; had hidden 1kg 'ice' inside the fruits

ASF officials said the drugs, ice to be specific, was hidden inside a bag containing oranges.

Wahid was heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a private airlines' flight. 

Crystal methamphetamine, more popularly known by its street names 'Ice and Glass', consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.

Suspected drug smuggler held at Islamabad airport

ASF officials seized 786 grams of heroin from the suspect

On October 5, ASF officials seized 786 grams of ice from a passenger at the Islamabad airport.

They said Islam Gul, a resident of Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from a private airline. 


Note: An earlier version of this story had misreported that the arrested individual was a Canadian national. The error is regretted.

