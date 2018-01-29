Man held at Islamabad airport for smuggling heroin

ISLAMABAD: Officials of Pakistan Customs foiled on Monday a bid to smuggle drugs outside the country at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport.



Customs officials said the Pakistani national, identified as Canedy Brayn, a resident of Lahore, had carefully hidden heroin and 'ice' inside shoes and was attempting to smuggle it to Sharjah, UAE.

Officials claimed the seized contraband has a value of Rs15 million.

A case has been registered against the suspect and investigations are under way.

In October last year, the Airport Security Force (ASF) had foiled a smuggling bid after arresting a suspect who was transporting 1kg of heroin outside the country.

ASF officials said the drugs, ice to be specific, was hidden inside a bag containing oranges.

Wahid was heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a private airlines' flight.

Crystal methamphetamine, more popularly known by its street names 'Ice and Glass', consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.



On October 5, ASF officials seized 786 grams of ice from a passenger at the Islamabad airport.



They said Islam Gul, a resident of Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was travelling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from a private airline.





Note: An earlier version of this story had misreported that the arrested individual was a Canadian national. The error is regretted.

