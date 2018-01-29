Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 29 2018
Salman Ashraf

Brother ‘confesses’ to raping, killing teenage sister in Quetta: police

Salman Ashraf

Monday Jan 29, 2018

QUETTA: Police said that the brother of the 13-year-old girl, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances, has confessed to raping and then murdering sister. 

On Sunday, the teenager was found dead in her house in Killi Ismail area of Quetta. The body was taken to Civil Hospital Quetta. Later, Surgeon Dr Noor Baloch told the media that medical report had confirmed that the girl was raped and strangled to death.

DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema said on Monday that the victim’s brother confessed to the crime in the initial stage of the investigation. The suspect has been arrested and his blood samples, as well as pieces of evidence, have been sent to the forensic laboratory, he added. 

Moreover, a special team, which is being headed by SSP Investigation Jawad Tariq, has also been constituted to investigate the murder.  

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had also taken notice of the incident and ordered the police to apprehend the culprit within 48 hours. "The culprit must be brought to book," Bizenjo had said.

