ATM fraud: Two Chinese nationals get one-year imprisonment each

KARACHI: A district court sentenced two Chinese nationals to one-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each over their involvement in automated teller machine (ATM) skimming here on Monday.



According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the suspects were involved in manipulating ATM machines to take out money.

FIA informed the court that the two suspects were caught red-handed while installing a skimming device at an ATM on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road. It was reported that the arrested foreigners were seen suspiciously doing the rounds of an ATM booth on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road for the past three days.

Citizens took hold of the suspects and handed them over to police. They were moved to Artillery Maidan police station for investigation.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of an ATM booth also showed the suspects installing a skimming device.

What is ATM skimming?

ATM skimming is can be regarded as identity theft for debit cards. Fraudsters employ different techniques to record your PIN code for accessing the hard-earned money in your account.

In some instances, the schemers stick a fake card-reader on the ATM, while in others they place a fake keypad on the machine to get your PIN code.

Another technique employed in this crime is the use of a hidden camera, which records your PIN code and conveys it to fraudsters.

A few ATM skimmers also change the entire display of the ATM.

How to safeguard yourself against such schemes?

To avoid the loss of your hard-earned cash, it is necessary for you to check there is no hidden on unusual device attached to the ATM you are using.

Your PIN code is vital for the schemers and they are unable to withdraw cash with it. One must punch his PIN code in a way that avoids detection by a hidden camera placed somewhere on and around the machine.

Do not withdraw money if you sense anything unusual at an ATM and immediately inform concerned bank officials.