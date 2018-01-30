Rangers personnel martyred, police officer wounded during robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: A Rangers personnel was martyred and a police officer wounded over resistance during a robbery attempt Monday night in the city's Landhi 89 locale, Geo News reported, citing a spokesperson for Rangers.



The incident — which took place at 9:45 PM — resulted in two gunmen being arrested and their weapons seized, the spokesperson added.

Abdul Rauf — the Rangers personnel who was martyred — and police officer Umar Wahid, his friend who was wounded, were travelling together on a motorcycle when the incident happened.



The Rangers personnel was being moved to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The spokesperson explained that Rauf was a resident of Landhi and was on a leave before his martyrdom. His body will be sent to his family home following an investigation, he added.

Among the arrestees are suspects Imran and Shabbir, the spokesperson added.