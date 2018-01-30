Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Web Desk

FIA detains man selling shoddy spices in fake packaging in Lahore

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

LAHORE: A man selling shoddy spices under the guise of a food manufacturing company through fake packaging was detained Monday night during a raid conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here in the city's Burewala area, law enforcement agencies said.

The detained suspect was identified as Sarfaraz, the Agency stated, adding that a case was filed against the arrestee over violation of the Copyright Act of Pakistan.

Search operation

Police carried out a search operation Monday night here near the Assembly Hall area and its surroundings, it said.

During the operation, citizens' documents were verified, police added.

Man wounded as car crushed

At least one person was injured last night when his car was crushed by a tractor trolley here at Wahdat Road.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Aasma rape, murder case: Court hearing to commence today

Aasma rape, murder case: Court hearing to commence today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rangers personnel martyred, police officer wounded during robbery in Karachi

Rangers personnel martyred, police officer wounded during robbery in Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
CTD arrests 'facilitator' of Peshawar Agricultural Directorate attack

CTD arrests 'facilitator' of Peshawar Agricultural Directorate attack

 Updated 10 hours ago
NAB chairman takes notice of Chiniot mineral resources misappropriation case

NAB chairman takes notice of Chiniot mineral resources misappropriation case

 Updated 11 hours ago
PML-N MPAs withdraw resignations after Shehbaz's meeting with Pir Sialvi

PML-N MPAs withdraw resignations after Shehbaz's meeting with Pir Sialvi

 Updated 11 hours ago
NAB records Sindh health secretary’s statement over corruption charges

NAB records Sindh health secretary’s statement over corruption charges

Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
PTI declares Khawaja Asif a 'security risk'

PTI declares Khawaja Asif a 'security risk'

Updated 9 hours ago
FIA extends probe into child pornography countrywide

FIA extends probe into child pornography countrywide

 Updated 13 hours ago
Blast in garbage dump in Hyderabad, one killed

Blast in garbage dump in Hyderabad, one killed

Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM