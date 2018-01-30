FIA detains man selling shoddy spices in fake packaging in Lahore

LAHORE: A man selling shoddy spices under the guise of a food manufacturing company through fake packaging was detained Monday night during a raid conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) here in the city's Burewala area, law enforcement agencies said.



The detained suspect was identified as Sarfaraz, the Agency stated, adding that a case was filed against the arrestee over violation of the Copyright Act of Pakistan.

Search operation

Police carried out a search operation Monday night here near the Assembly Hall area and its surroundings, it said.

During the operation, citizens' documents were verified, police added.

Man wounded as car crushed

At least one person was injured last night when his car was crushed by a tractor trolley here at Wahdat Road.