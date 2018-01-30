Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Web Desk

Malaysia bans Padmaavat for touching on ‘sensitivities of Islam’

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

Bollywood epic Padmaavat has found itself in troubled waters again as Malaysian Censor Board has placed a ban on the movie. Photo: Padmaavat
Bollywood epic Padmaavat has found itself in troubled waters again as Malaysian Censor Board has placed a ban on the movie.

Malaysia's National Film Censorship Board (LPF) has barred filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' from getting released in the country, reported Free Malaysia Today.

“The storyline of the film touches on the sensitivities of Islam. That in itself is a matter of grave concern in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country,” said LPF chairman Mohd Zamberi Abdul Aziz.

However, Aziz also shared that the distributors of the film had filed an appeal against the ban and it would be reviewed by the Film Appeals Committee today (January 30).

“Currently, LPF is unable to provide further comments as the film distributor has submitted an appeal to the appeals committee.Therefore, further comments will only be issued after the appeals committee has made its decision,” Aziz said. 

However, the movie, which was released after much controversy, has already crossed the INR 100 crore mark since its opening on January 25. According to estimates, the movie earned Indian Rs114 crore at the India box office.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. 

