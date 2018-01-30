Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sindh Police yet to arrest Rao Anwar as SC deadline expires today

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Police have yet to arrest suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar in connection to the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case as the three-day deadline given by the Supreme Court expires today.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi. 

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. An FIR was registered against Anwar and his associates, owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

The committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja Sunday wrote a letter to intelligence agencies, seeking their help in arresting Anwar.

Sindh IGP seeks help of intelligence agencies for Rao Anwar's arrest

More than 30 hours have passed but Anwar is yet to be arrested

The Sindh IGP has requested the intelligence agencies to provide technical and intelligence assistance.

The letter read that Anwar reached Islamabad through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on the morning of January 20 and attempted to flee to Dubai on January 23, but was barred from doing so by immigration officials.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, IG Khawaja said: “I think that he [Rao Anwar] should face the court. The court will listen to his legal arguments.”

Responding to a question about the court's deadline, Khawaja remarked: “We will try our best to arrest him.”

Naqeebullah case: SHC sends six policemen on seven-day remand

The police had sought a 14-day remand of the suspects

Anwar was present on site of 'encounter'

An analysis of cellular data has confirmed Anwar was present at the scene of the ‘police encounter’ where Mehsud was killed along with three others.

A technical analysis of Call Detail Records (CDRs) of the cell numbers in use of Anwar and his eight associates shows that the police officials were present at the scene of the encounter, an investigative report on the incident revealed on Saturday.

Among Anwar’s associates present at the scene were ASI Khair Muhammad, SI Muhammad Anar, ASI Gada Hussain, SI Amanullah Marwat, SI Shoaib, HC Faisal Mehmood, HC Mohsin Abbass and PC Raja Shamim, the report stated.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

 Updated 49 minutes ago
SC fines Punjab govt Rs100,000 for failing to fill Katas Raj pond

SC fines Punjab govt Rs100,000 for failing to fill Katas Raj pond

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

Updated an hour ago
We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Updated 2 hours ago
PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency IED blast

Six of a family killed in Kurram Agency IED blast

Updated 3 hours ago
Seasonal influenza claims three more lives in Multan

Seasonal influenza claims three more lives in Multan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions

Nawaz issued another notice as SC hears Article 62 disqualification period petitions

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM