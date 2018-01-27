Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
Talha Hashmi

Naqeebullah case: SHC sends six policemen on seven-day remand

By
Talha Hashmi

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court sent on Saturday six policemen on a seven-day physical remand for their involvement in alleged kidnapping and torture of Naqeebullah Mehsud and his friends.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by the then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. Anwar and his associates were also suspended by the government and an FIR was registered against them owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

The investigating officer remarked that the policemen were involved in kidnapping and torture of Naqeebullah and his friends. The policemen have been identified as Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yasin, ASI Farhat Hussain, ASI Allahyar, head constables Khizer Hayat and Muhammad Iqbal, and Constable Arshad Ali.

According to the IO, the policemen were deployed at police stations near Sacchal Goth and Super Highway the night Naqeebullah and his friends were ‘picked up’. 

The police had sought a 14-day remand of the suspects, the IO shared. 

Naqeeb’s friends share details of ‘police brutality’

Two friends of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was shot dead in an alleged extrajudicial killing, have come forward and detailed the harrowing story of being detained by men in plain clothes.

Ali and Qasim, while speaking to Geo News, shared that they became friends with Naqeebullah via social media website, Facebook.

On January 3, the friends were out together when they were ‘picked up’ by men in plain clothes in evening, shared Ali. “We were taken to Sachhal police station first. We waited for 50 minutes, then a cloth was tied to our eyes and we were taken to an undisclosed location.”

Naqeebullah’s friends share harrowing details of ‘police brutality’

Ali and Qasim were picked up alongside Naqeebullah on January 3, they claim

Ali remarked: “We could hear that they took Naqeeb first and he was being tortured. We could hear his screams. After Naqeeb, the men came towards us and started to beat us up.”

Qasim shared that the men also checked Naqeebullah’s messages on their mobile phones.

“After some time we were let go but Naqeeb had been separated from us. The police threatened to not discuss the incident with anyone else,” Qasim added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Cellular data confirms Rao Anwar was present during Naqeebullah encounter

Cellular data confirms Rao Anwar was present during Naqeebullah encounter

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Supreme Court bans four companies for selling substandard milk

Supreme Court bans four companies for selling substandard milk

Updated 36 minutes ago
Don’t consider Trump tweet official US policy: PM Abbasi

Don’t consider Trump tweet official US policy: PM Abbasi

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Zainab rape, murder case: JIT to also probe seven other similar cases

Zainab rape, murder case: JIT to also probe seven other similar cases

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Aasma murder case: Police submit investigation report to SC

Aasma murder case: Police submit investigation report to SC

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Supreme Court orders verification of pilots’ degrees

Supreme Court orders verification of pilots’ degrees

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
In Rao Anwar’s interest to face the court, says IG Sindh

In Rao Anwar’s interest to face the court, says IG Sindh

 Updated 3 hours ago
Suspect killed in Rao Anwar suicide attack case was innocent, claims family

Suspect killed in Rao Anwar suicide attack case was innocent, claims family

 Updated 5 hours ago
Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM