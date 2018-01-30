Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
GEO NEWS

Zardari questions Nawaz's claim of being victimised

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party Asif Ali Zardari addressing the press at Taunsa. Photo: Geo News

TAUNSA: Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday questioned deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif's claim of being victimised.

Speaking to the media, the former president asked how can the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader claim to be a victim while enjoying official security protocol.

“With six cars ahead, six cars behind his (Nawaz) vehicle, how can he claim himself to be a victim. We were the ones who were victimised and taken in armoured vehicles,” Zardari said. 

“How can he be a victim when he has his government today”.

The PPP leader also claimed that his party will be able to form a government in Punjab. 

“Panama issue originated from outside, it wasn’t started by former Ehtasaab Commission Chairman Saifur Rehman," said Zardari while taking a jibe at the incumbent government

Zardari, also said that he hopes the general elections, scheduled for later this year, will be held on time.

Only threat to Pakistan is from Jati Umra: Asif Ali Zardari

'They do not care about Pakistan, they only care about Jati Umra,' the PPP co-chairman says

Referring to Pakistan's eastern neighbour, the former president said that there is a big difference between the India of Nehru and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India. 

“I cant find secularism in Modi’s India,” he added.

Earlier, Zardari while addressing a joint opposition protest rally to seek justice for the Model Town tragedy in Lahore said that the only danger to the country is from Jati Umra — the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“They do not care about Pakistan, they only care about Jati Umra," 

He claimed that only the PPP cares about Pakistan, its soil, and the people of its soil.

"They [Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz leaders] know that they can be disqualified anytime I wish to do so, but I just think for [the betterment] of Pakistan,” said Zardari.

The PPP co-chairman also thanked the attendees for showing solidarity with the Model Town incident victims and promised to get justice for the families of the deceased. 

