Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bilawal accuses PTI of giving patronage to terrorists, killers

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto alleged on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is giving patronage to terrorists and killers.

The PPP chairman claimed that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been backing the killer of Asma, who has fled to Saudi Arabia with the party's help.

He said that the KP government’s lenient behaviour towards those involved in serious crimes should be condemned.

Bilawal said that the PTI’s local leader who incited people to kill Mashal Khan has been roaming free as well.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student was killed in her hometown of Kohat after she refused a marriage proposal. The victim’s family claims she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi.

Today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the murder of the medical student in Kohat.

The chief justice has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police KP Salahuddin Mehsud within 24 hours. 

On January 27, Mujahid, who the victim's family claims is the nephew of PTI district president Aftab Alam, along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside Asma’s residence.

The suspect shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law. Asma succumbed to her wounds a day later.

CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

The chief justice has summoned a report from IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within 24 hours

Mashal Khan, a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was lynched by an angry mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy. Arif, a tehsil councillor in Mardan and a general secretary of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the PTI, was allegedly among those who incited the mob.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Security forces clear train track after explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces clear train track after explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will make efforts to get justice for victims of fake encounters: Siyal

Will make efforts to get justice for victims of fake encounters: Siyal

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

 Updated 3 hours ago
Handed over 27 people with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO

Handed over 27 people with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO

 Updated 4 hours ago
FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

Updated 5 hours ago
Karachi school for street children receives threats, given two-day deadline

Karachi school for street children receives threats, given two-day deadline

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Will create conducive environment for investors when in power: Imran

Will create conducive environment for investors when in power: Imran

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan, India extend rail link agreement for three years

Pakistan, India extend rail link agreement for three years

 Updated 8 hours ago
SC gives verdict on 100-year-old property dispute case

SC gives verdict on 100-year-old property dispute case

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM