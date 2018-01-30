Bilawal accuses PTI of giving patronage to terrorists, killers

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto alleged on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is giving patronage to terrorists and killers.



The PPP chairman claimed that the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been backing the killer of Asma, who has fled to Saudi Arabia with the party's help.

He said that the KP government’s lenient behaviour towards those involved in serious crimes should be condemned.



Bilawal said that the PTI’s local leader who incited people to kill Mashal Khan has been roaming free as well.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student was killed in her hometown of Kohat after she refused a marriage proposal. The victim’s family claims she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi.

Today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice of the murder of the medical student in Kohat.



The chief justice has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police KP Salahuddin Mehsud within 24 hours.

On January 27, Mujahid, who the victim's family claims is the nephew of PTI district president Aftab Alam, along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside Asma’s residence.

The suspect shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law. Asma succumbed to her wounds a day later.

Mashal Khan, a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, was lynched by an angry mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy. Arif, a tehsil councillor in Mardan and a general secretary of the Insaf Student Federation, the student wing of the PTI, was allegedly among those who incited the mob.

