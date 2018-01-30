Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of the murder of a medical student in Kohat.

Asma Rani, a third-year medical student was killed in her hometown of Kohat after she refused a marriage proposal. The victim’s family claims she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi who fled the country to Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The chief justice has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud within 24 hours. 

Chief Justice Nisar remarked while hearing a separate case on Tuesday that the suspect is said to be a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader. 

The chief justice questioned how the suspect was able to flee the country.

Kohat police arrest accomplice in Aasma Rani murder case

Interpol's help to be sought for arresting the primary accused, who has fled to Saudi Arabia

Earlier on Tuesday, DPO Kohat announced that Sadiqullah, the brother of primary accused Mujahidullah, who was present at the time of the shooting had been arrested.

Rani’s family has alleged that Mujahid Afridi had issued threats to her in the past. In a disturbing video made just before her passing, Asma named Mujahid as her killer.

On January 27, Mujahid, who the victim's family claims is the nephew of PTI district president Aftab Alam, along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside Asma’s residence.

The suspect shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law. Asma succumbed to her wounds a day later.

PTI's Aftab Alam, in a video statement, condemned the murder and said he was as sorrowful as the victim's family. The PTI district president added that Asma’s murderers will be brought to justice.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

After 24 hours, ‘politics of resignation’ will have no meaning: Rana Sanaullah

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

Panama JIT's Irfan Mangi posted as DG NAB Rawalpindi

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Want to resolve all CPEC-related disputes: CJP

Want to resolve all CPEC-related disputes: CJP

Updated an hour ago
Katas Raj case: SC fines Punjab govt, summons ETPB chief

Katas Raj case: SC fines Punjab govt, summons ETPB chief

Updated 2 hours ago
Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

Dharna violence case: Police submit interim charge-sheet against Imran

Updated 3 hours ago
We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

We seek justice for Mashal Khan, stresses Malala

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif

Updated 3 hours ago
Rao Anwar remains at large as SC deadline expires

Rao Anwar remains at large as SC deadline expires

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi appears before NAB in offshore companies' probe

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM