CJP takes suo motu notice of murder of Kohat medical student

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday took suo motu notice of the murder of a medical student in Kohat.



Asma Rani, a third-year medical student was killed in her hometown of Kohat after she refused a marriage proposal. The victim’s family claims she was shot dead by the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi who fled the country to Saudi Arabia on Monday.

The chief justice has summoned a report from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud within 24 hours.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked while hearing a separate case on Tuesday that the suspect is said to be a relative of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader.

The chief justice questioned how the suspect was able to flee the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, DPO Kohat announced that Sadiqullah, the brother of primary accused Mujahidullah, who was present at the time of the shooting had been arrested.

Rani’s family has alleged that Mujahid Afridi had issued threats to her in the past. In a disturbing video made just before her passing, Asma named Mujahid as her killer.

On January 27, Mujahid, who the victim's family claims is the nephew of PTI district president Aftab Alam, along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside Asma’s residence.

The suspect shot her thrice after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law. Asma succumbed to her wounds a day later.

PTI's Aftab Alam, in a video statement, condemned the murder and said he was as sorrowful as the victim's family. The PTI district president added that Asma’s murderers will be brought to justice.