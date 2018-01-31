Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
REUTERS

Governor seeks probe of Texas training site in gymnastics scandal

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

Gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi watches the women’s gymnastics qualifications at the North Greenwich Arena (now known as the O2 Arena) during the London 2012 Olympic Games in London, Britain, July 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Files
 

AUSTIN: Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked the state’s top police agency on Tuesday to start an investigation into Karolyi Ranch, a training facility used by USA Gymnastics where young women athletes said they were sexually molested by the team’s doctor.

“The public statements made by athletes who previously trained at the Karolyi Ranch are gut-wrenching,” Abbott said in a letter calling for an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the facility in Huntsville, about 113 kilometres (70 miles) north of Houston.

The facility has been used for regular training camps but USA Gymnastics said earlier this month it had cancelled training sessions and was exploring alternative sites until a permanent location is found.

The complex was opened by celebrated gymnastics coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi in the mid-1980s and played a vital role in making the US women’s team a dominant force in global competitions.

Last week, disgraced longtime USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, 54, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for abusing young female gymnasts who were entrusted to his care.

At his sentencing hearing in Michigan, about 160 of his victims gave harrowing accounts of the abuse they suffered at the hands of the Nassar, who served as the program’s physician through four Olympic Games.

Victims also said some of the sexual abuse took place at the ranch.

