Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
AFP

Wanderers pitch rated ‘poor’

By
AFP

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

If the stadium gets two more demerit points during the next five years, the ground will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months

JOHANNESBURG: The Wanderers Stadium pitch used for the third Test between South Africa and India last week has been rated "poor" by match referee Andy Pycroft.

The International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday that as a result of Pycroft´s rating, the Wanderers had received three demerit points.

If the stadium gets two more demerit points during the next five years, the ground will be suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months.

Pycroft said in his report that the pitch "had excessively steep and unpredictable bounce and excessive seam movement".

Pycroft noted that the pitch deteriorated rapidly, "which made batting extremely difficult and hazardous, resulting in the medical staff from both the sides having to come onto the field multiple times to treat their batsmen".

The umpires, who were responsible for the safety of the players, halted the match shortly before the end of the third day when South African batsman Dean Elgar was struck on the grille of his helmet by a ball which lifted sharply.

"In the end the umpires made the decision to continue and the Test reached its natural conclusion on day four. However, there was still excessive variable bounce and seam movement," said Pycroft.

The Wanderers is one of South Africa´s showpiece grounds, with the biggest spectator capacity in the country.

It staged the 2003 World Cup final and is due to host two more high profile matches this season - a one-day international against India on February 10, for which all the tickets have already been sold, and a Test match against Australia from March 30 to April 4.

All three Test venues against India failed to receive good ratings. The pitches for the first two Tests, in Cape Town and Centurion, were rated "average" by match referee Chris Broad.

The ICC has a sliding scale - very good, good, average, below average, poor and unfit.

Only one other Test pitch has been rated "poor" in the past year, the surface for Australia´s Test against England in Melbourne. But two of the other four venues were rated "very good" and two "good".

Two of India´s pitches against Sri Lanka late last year were "good" and one "above average" while New Zealand´s pitches for two Tests against the West Indies were both rated "good".

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Governor seeks probe of Texas training site in gymnastics scandal

Governor seeks probe of Texas training site in gymnastics scandal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Kaleemullah suggests PSL type initiative to promote football in Pakistan

Kaleemullah suggests PSL type initiative to promote football in Pakistan

 Updated 16 hours ago
David Beckham says 'class of 92' blueprint for Miami

David Beckham says 'class of 92' blueprint for Miami

Updated 16 hours ago
Australia warns Commonwealth athletes not to overstay visas

Australia warns Commonwealth athletes not to overstay visas

 Updated 21 hours ago
Rumman Raees happy to see Pakistan at number one T20 spot

Rumman Raees happy to see Pakistan at number one T20 spot

Updated 22 hours ago
India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to reach U19 World Cup Final

India beat Pakistan by 203 runs to reach U19 World Cup Final

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

Oman to host Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in October

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

 Updated yesterday
Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

Pakistan U-19 treating semi-final against India as ‘normal match’

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM