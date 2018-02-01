Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Indian soldier dismissed for complaining of poor food approaches court

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

A former constable of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), who had shamed the Modi government by sharing the plight of troops serving at the border in an online video, has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking to get his dismissal order revoked.

Ex-constable Tej Bahadur, in a video shared on Facebook in January 2017, revealed some bitter truths about the Indian forces, alleging that the higher officials sell off supplies meant for troops, often forcing them to go to bed on empty stomachs. The video had gone viral on social media and prompted an inquiry by BSF authorities.

Bahadur filed a petition in the high court on Tuesday, after which the court has issued a notice to the centre, director general of the BSF and others, his counsel S P Yadav said told Indian media outlets.

"Since no improvement took place in food quality and quantity, the petitioner and his BSF colleagues decided to make a video proof of such poor quality and quantity of food for showing it to their senior officers," Yadav said.

Indian BSF soldier punished with plumber's duty for exposing corruption

In a video shared on Facebook, sepoy Tej Bahadur Yadav had alleged higher officials of selling off supplies meant for troops

Indian soldier shames Modi govt over deplorable working conditions

Tej Bahadur Yadav, a BSF soldier, alleges higher officials of selling off supplies meant for troops, say they are often forced to go to beds hungry

Bahadur, in his petition, stated that two charge-sheets were issued against him in February 2017 and the Indian Summary Security Force Court (SSFC) passed an impugned order in April 2017, dismissing him from the BSF.

The dismissed soldier, who had also been punished with a plumber's duty following his attempt to expose seniors' corruption, also filed an appeal against the SSFC order, which was rejected by the DG BSF in November last year, the NDTV quoted his counsel as saying.

"We just raised a point that petitioner was just demanding food in sufficient quantity. But he was dismissed from service," he said.

The court has fixed the next date of hearing on May 28, Yadav said, adding that the former soldier has sought quashing of his dismissal order.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

For Saudi tycoons freed from detention, cheers and a business challenge

For Saudi tycoons freed from detention, cheers and a business challenge

 Updated 2 hours ago
US puts Hamas chief Haniya on terror blacklist

US puts Hamas chief Haniya on terror blacklist

 Updated 3 hours ago
Putin orders alternative Olympic Games for banned athletes

Putin orders alternative Olympic Games for banned athletes

 Updated 4 hours ago
Train carrying US lawmakers hits garbage truck, injuries reported

Train carrying US lawmakers hits garbage truck, injuries reported

 Updated 5 hours ago
South Yemen separatists pin down govt in facto capital

South Yemen separatists pin down govt in facto capital

 Updated 8 hours ago
China urges Trump to drop 'Cold War mentality'

China urges Trump to drop 'Cold War mentality'

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone

EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone

 Updated 8 hours ago
Turkey ramps up Syria incursion despite criticism

Turkey ramps up Syria incursion despite criticism

 Updated 9 hours ago
Taliban active in 70 percent of Afghanistan, BBC study finds

Taliban active in 70 percent of Afghanistan, BBC study finds

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM