Sindh minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, wife found dead at Karachi home

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani pictured with wife Fariha Razak

KARACHI: Sindh Planning and Development Minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razak were found dead at their home in the Defence locality of Karachi on Thursday.



Members of Bijarani's family and officials of the Pakistan Peoples Party confirmed to Geo News that Bijarani and his wife were found dead at their home and had suffered bullet wounds.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge, Raja Umer Khitab said the bodies were recovered from the study room adjacent to the bedroom.



"We can not give an opinion regarding the case yet. We have our forensic team and senior officers present on site," Khitab added.

According to the CTD officer, Bajrani was shot once and four misfired bullets were found from the scene. The senior police official also confirmed that the weapon had been recovered.

Sources add that one of the misfired bullets was still stuck in the breech of the weapon.

Family members, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and senior government and party officials reached the house after the incident.



Sindh Information Minister, Nasir Shah said that Bijarani despite his status as minister and head of his tribe, did not prefer protocol and security. "Bijarani always led a very simple and low-profile life.”

The provincial information minister added that those responsible for the murder will be caught and brought to justice.

Sources said Bijarani's son, MNA Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, was at Bilawal House for a meeting when he was informed of the news.

A forensic team has reached the residence and is collecting evidence. Inquiries are also being conducted over who was present at the house.



Bijrani was born on July 10, 1946 in Karampur,Sindh, and belonged to a family which was prominent in the PPP and Sindh politics. He completed his Bachelors from National College Karachi, later doing his MA in political science and LLB from Sindh Muslim Law College.



In 2013, Bijarani was elected from the PS-16 constituency of Jacobabad-Kashmore and in the past has remained an MNA and senator.

Fariha Razak was a well-known journalist who had served as Director Public Relations with the Jang Group. She was also a Sindh Assembly MPA from 2002-2007.



Condolences

The Pakistan Peoples Party announced three-days of mourning as condolences poured in on Twitter following the death of Bijarani and Fariha Razak.



Assefa Bhutto Zardari said she was shocked and horrified by the tragic news.



PPP MNA, Nafisa Shah said this was a big tragedy for the family and PPP both.



Punjab Chief Minister, Shehbaz Sharif said he was deeply shocked.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA said Bijarani and his wife were friends who he had met for lunch on Saturday.

