Salman Akram Raja decides to resign as PTI secretary general

Sources say Salman decides to leave the post over a rift with Khan's sister Aleema Khan

By
Haider Sherazi
|

August 25, 2025

PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja addresses a press conference in Lahore on October 31, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube@GeoNews
PTI general secretary Salman Akram Raja addresses a press conference in Lahore on October 31, 2024. — Screengrab via YouTube@GeoNews
  • Raja will present resignation to Imran Khan tomorrow.
  • PTI leader will continue to offer his legal services.
  • Differences emerge between Raja, Aleema over by-elections.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Salman Akram Raja has decided to step down from the party's Secretary General post, saying he will meet PTI founder Imran Khan tomorrow and request him to relieve him of his duties.

“Today, an incident has occurred that now demands a clear-cut decision from me. My life is an open book. None of my actions conflicts with any principle. Tomorrow [Tuesday], I will request Imran Khan to step down from the position,” he said in a post on X.

The senior lawyer was appointed as PTI secretary general last year in September, following the resignation of senior party leader Omar Ayub.

Ayub had resigned from the position in June.

Taking to X, Raja stressed that despite stepping away from the party position, he will continue to offer his legal services to PTI free of cost.

“During the period of PTI's ordeal, I stepped into the political arena along with legal assistance under the guidance of [Imran Khan]. My objective was to contribute to the struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution, law, and democracy,” he added.

Sources within PTI have revealed that Raja took a step following disagreement with Aleema Khan over the party’s participation in the upcoming by-elections.

The sources said Aleema opposed participation in the by-elections, saying that the decision was totally against Khan’s clear instructions.

Raja, however, reportedly conveyed the political committee’s position and voting breakdown to her. According to sources, 13 members of the committee favoured contesting the by-elections, while 9 were opposed.

The disagreement reportedly left Raja disheartened, ultimately prompting his decision to step aside from the key party role.

