Intelligence agency raids Rao Anwar's Malir residence: sources

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar

KARACHI: An intelligence agency conducted raids in various areas of Malir to arrest former SSP Rao Anwar and his close aide, suspended SHO Shah Latif Town Amanullah Marwat, in the early hours of Friday, sources informed Geo News.



The agency also raided the homes of the suspects, however, they were not found by the authorities.

The absconding police officials are wanted by authorities in connection with the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by police in what was later termed a fake encounter.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court granted had directed the country's top civil and military intelligence agencies to assist the Sindh Police in nabbing Anwar.

The court had also granted an additional ten days to Inspector General Police Sindh AD Khawaja to arrest Anwar.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of Naqeebullah’s case and had set a three-day deadline for Anwar's arrest which expired on Tuesday (January 30).

On Jan 30, a contingent of Sindh police raided the suspended cop's Islamabad residence in F-10/4 but failed to make any arrests.

