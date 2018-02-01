Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
GEO NEWS

Sindh IG in Supreme Court as Naqeebullah killing case under way

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has resumed hearing the suo motu case on Naqeebullah Mehsud's extrajudicial killing. 

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the controversial police 'encounter' in Karachi by suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar. 

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice and comprising Justices Umar Ata Bandial and Ijazul Ahsan is conducting the proceedings today. Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja is in court and submitted a progress report on the case. 

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected 'terrorists' killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

Anwar earlier contacted Geo News through WhatsApp from an undisclosed location

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and most of the raiding police party officials went into hiding. An FIR was registered against Anwar and his associates, owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

Hearing the case at its Karachi Registry on Saturday, the chief justice had issued a three-day deadline to the Sindh police chief to arrest Anwar but the authorities have failed to nab him so far.

On Wednesday, Sindh IGP expressed his inability to give a certain date for apprehending Anwar.

“He [Anwar] is making calls on WhatsApp [to the media] and we are trying to trace their location,” Khawaja said, adding that the police lacks the technology to trace calls made on the social networking application.

Eyewitnesses identify three policemen in Naqeebullah killing case

27-year-old Naqeebullah was killed on January 13

Anwar, on Tuesday, had contacted Geo News via WhatsApp from an undisclosed location and commented on a raid conducted by the Islamabad Police on a property the latter had claimed belongs to the fugitive. He had also declared that he was present in Pakistan.

Earlier, the Sindh police chief also wrote a letter to intelligence agencies and police departments of all provinces to seek their help in arresting Anwar.

A committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police.

