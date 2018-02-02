Islamabad sit-in seeking justice for Naqeebullah enters second day

ISLAMABAD: The protest sit-in demanding justice in the Naqeebullah killing case in front of the National Press Club entered its second day on Friday.



The protesters reached Islamabad Thursday in the form of a rally from Dera Ismail Khan demanding the arrest of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

Anwar is wanted to the authorities for the extrajudicial killing of Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was killed along with three others in a fake encounter in Karachi on January 13.

The protesters have stated that their sit-in will continue till the arrest of Anwar and his accomplices.



The participants of the sit-in said that the decision on whether the sit-in should continue till Anwar's arrest or not will be taken in consultation with their jirga.

The protesters include residents of DI Khan, FATA and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad.

Owing to the protest, the road from Melody Food Park to NPC and another leading to Sector F-6 from NPC has been closed for traffic.

Hearing the suo motu case on the killing on Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the country's intelligence agencies to assist the Sindh Police in nabbing Anwar.

It also gave the Sindh police chief ten additional days to trace Anwar.

