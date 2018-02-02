Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Police in Sindh, KP has failed to protect citizens: Gulalai

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 02, 2018

KARACHI: Member of National Assembly (MNA) and disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ayesha Gulalai on Friday criticised the police forces of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and said the police has failed to protect the citizens.  

Referring to the political leaders of PPP and PTI, she said that while Asif Ali Zardari is the thief in Sindh, similarly, Imran Khan is the thief in KP. 

"Records of corruption are being broken in KP, the same way Sindh is being looted," added Gulalai. 

"Asma Rani's family went to the police multiple times and asked for an FIR to be registered against the accused. The police did not register the FIR and eventually she was killed," said Gulalai while giving an example of KP's police. 

"Similarly, four-year-old Aasma's murder has not been arrested yet."

She added that the police force in KP protects the powerful, and the fact was evident with recent cases in the province. 

Gulalai, while referring to the cases of Kohat's Asma Rani, Mardan's four-year-old Aasma and Naqeebullah Mehsud, Mashal Khan and others, demanded that the cases be referred to military courts. 

Elaborating on her demand for military courts, Gulalai said she has made the demand as the constitutionally approved military courts dispense speedy justice. 

"I have to ask for military courts as I see no other option as the common man does not get justice through the present system," said the disgruntled PTI member. 

She also demanded that judicial reforms should be introduced in order to ensure justice to all. 

On the occasion, she also appreciated the chief justice for taking suo motu on the cases. 

The police in KP has yet to arrest the main accused in the murder of Kohat's Asma Rani and has failed in tracing the suspects behind the rape and murder of four-year-old Aasma in Mardan. 




Comments

