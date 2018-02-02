Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 02 2018
Web Desk

Catholic priest on child rape charges: 'It happened by accident'

Web Desk

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Representational image- Reuters/ file photo

John A Sarro, a Catholic priest accused of child rape, responded to the charges by saying it was ‘simply a misunderstanding’ and ‘it happened by accident’, reported The Independent.

A grand jury in Delaware charged the 76-year-old earlier this week, marking the first time criminal molestation charges being put against a Catholic priest in the US state.

The Catholic priest is accused of first degree illegal sexual intercourse and second-degree unlawful sexual contact.

In 2006, Church officials identified Sarro among 20 other local priests on "admitted, corroborated or otherwise substantiated" allegations of sexual abuse against children. However, the latest allegation of sexual abuse to a minor girl is not related to the scandal.

Advertisement

