Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
business
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
Web Desk

India slips to 42nd position on Global Democracy Index: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Narendra Modi — then the candidate for prime ministership — gestures towards his supporters from his car during a road show upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
 

The reality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India has been uncovered and it is not very pleasing, the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) latest Global Democracy Index report suggests.

India — which scored the 42nd place on the Index, disclosed earlier this week — suffers from lack of tolerance and a very partial freedom of expression, the report said.

According to the EIU report, only 19 countries have been termed completely democratic in the very essence of the definition but, unsurprisingly, neither India nor the United States is among the top achievers.

With citizens fearing repercussions for expressing their views, minority communities tortured and abused, and a lack of tolerance in all social classes, India has descended further in the list of democratic countries.

It should be noted that the index ranks 165 independent states and two territories on the basis of five categories, which comprise electoral process and pluralism, civil liberties, the functioning of government, political participation, and political culture.

The list has been divided into four broad categories: full democracy, flawed democracy, hybrid regime, and authoritarian regime.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Business:

Bitcoin tumbles as cryptocurrency sell-off intensifies

Bitcoin tumbles as cryptocurrency sell-off intensifies

 Updated 10 hours ago
IHC issues notice to OGRA, petroleum ministry on fuel price hike

IHC issues notice to OGRA, petroleum ministry on fuel price hike

 Updated 21 hours ago
Fed outlines yearly 'stress test' standards for Wall Street

Fed outlines yearly 'stress test' standards for Wall Street

 Updated yesterday
Alibaba net profit soars 35pc as Singles Day pays off

Alibaba net profit soars 35pc as Singles Day pays off

 Updated yesterday
Muhammad Aurangzeb new HBL president and CEO

Muhammad Aurangzeb new HBL president and CEO

 Updated 2 days ago
Govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs2.98 per litre

Govt hikes fuel prices; petrol goes up by Rs2.98 per litre

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM