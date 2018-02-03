Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
Ahmer Rehman

Brother arrested in rape, murder of seven-year-old boy in Karachi

By
Ahmer Rehman

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested the brother of a minor boy who had been raped and murdered in the city.

The body of the minor was recovered near Stadium Road on Thursday. 

According to the post-mortem report, the minor had been sodomized before being killed. The Civil Hospital medico-legal officer (MLO) Dr Shahid said that the minor had been strangled to death after the sexual assault.

Police said the suspect who is the elder brother of the victim is a drug addict and committed the crime after an argument with the father.

Earlier, a case had been registered at the New Town Police Station and included charges of murder and kidnapping.  

