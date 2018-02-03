2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday summoned the petitioner, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in the murder case lodged against Nawaz Sharif and others on Saturday.

The case was lodged after protesters were killed during the opposition's 2014 Islamabad sit-in.

Qureshi was sent the summons for February 26.

The police have submitted a report to the court pleading for the dismissal of the case due to lack of evidence. The report stated that the charges against the accused are baseless as PTI workers had intended to seize strategic buildings during the sit-in.

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Chaudhry Nisar, Saad Rafique and IG Islamabad are nominated in the case. The charges include murder, attempted murder and terrorism.

The First Information Report for the case, lodged by the opposition, stated that during the 2014 sit-in, four people were killed and hundreds injured due to the orders given by the accused



