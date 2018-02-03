Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 03 2018
GEO NEWS

2014 sit-in: ATC summons PTI’s Qureshi in case lodged against govt

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday summoned the petitioner, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in the murder case lodged against Nawaz Sharif and others on Saturday.

The case was lodged after protesters were killed during the opposition's 2014 Islamabad sit-in. 

Qureshi was sent the summons for February 26. 

The police have submitted a report to the court pleading for the dismissal of the case due to lack of evidence. The report stated that the charges against the accused are baseless as PTI workers had intended to seize strategic buildings during the sit-in. 

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Chaudhry Nisar, Saad Rafique and IG Islamabad are nominated in the case. The charges include murder, attempted murder and terrorism. 

The First Information Report for the case, lodged by the opposition, stated that during the 2014 sit-in, four people were killed and hundreds injured due to the orders given by the accused 

  


Influenza death toll in Multan reaches 45

Chief justice LHC appointed as Supreme Court judge

Man visiting patient gunned down at Larkana hospital

AIG Aftab Pathan calls meeting over Rao Anwar's arrest: sources

Stage actress Sunbul shot dead in Mardan

PTI to support JUI-S chief Sami-ul-haq in Senate elections: sources

Authority of court will be established when it jails Musharraf like Hashmi: Iqbal

Saad Rafique says PML-N respects judiciary

Nawaz, Shehbaz products of dictatorship: Sheikh Rasheed

