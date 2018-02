Firefighters were able to extinguish fire engulfing the mills while efforts are underway to douse the fire at the plant-Geo News

SHEIKHUPURA: Ten people were injured when a bowzer blew up during refilling at a gas plant at the city’s Lahore Road.



Fire engulfed the plant as well as two nearby paper mills.

Firefighters were able to extinguish fire engulfing the mills early while the fire at the plant was doused around two hours later.

The wounded were shifted to DHQ Hospital, which discharged nine patients after basic medical aid. One patient was shifted to a Lahore hospital.