80 kilogrammes of 'dead chicken meat seized' in Karachi

Dead chickens are supplied and used in various eateries in Karachi, say police

By
Syed Daniyal Hussain
|

October 19, 2025

A woman buys chicken in Quetta, on March 1, 2025. — INP 

Karachi police and the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), in a combined raid, seized at least 80 kilogrammes of dead chicken meat in Karachi’s Gulberg area, it emerged on Sunday.

Geo News reported that the dead chickens were supplied in Karachi and used in various eateries.

Gulberg police have arrested two suspects red-handed in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, recovering 80 kilograms of expired chicken meat.

The first information report (FIR) against the suspects stated that the police conducted a raid on the tip-off that several kilogrammes of dead chicken meat were present in the godown.

The police, alongside officials of the SFA, conducted a raid when suspects were preparing to transport chicken in the different areas.

Police said that the suspects have been distributing dead chicken meat to food centres, biryani outlets, and restaurants across Karachi. Authorities have begun an investigation.

