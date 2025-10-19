NAB arrests ‘mastermind' of Rs40bn Kohistan scam

This undated handout picture shows the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad. — NAB website/File

Suspect Qaiser posted as head clerk in Upper Kohistan C&W dept.

NAB says suspect transferred billions of rupees into wife's account.

Couple currently on physical remand and being investigated further.



PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has apprehended the primary suspect in the Rs40 billion Kohistan corruption case, one of the largest financial scandals in Pakistan's history.

Sources privy to the development indicated that more high-profile arrests are anticipated in the near future. The suspect, Qaiser Iqbal, along with his wife, was taken into custody shortly after being released from the Abbottabad Medical Complex on October 18, 2025, The News reported.

NAB officials have confirmed that the couple is under investigation for allegedly misappropriating public funds exceeding Rs40bn.

According to NAB sources, the Kohistan Corruption Case involves the illegal and fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs40bn from the government treasury under Head of Account G-10113.

Officers and officials of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department, District Accounts Office (DAO), Accountant General (AG) Office, and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) are accused of colluding with private contractors in District Upper Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to misappropriate funds meant for public projects.

The investigation has revealed that government money was withdrawn through fabricated bills, fake schedules, and bogus cheques prepared and processed by officials in connivance with contractors. So far, several accused, including government employees, bankers, and contractors, have been arrested, whilst properties, gold, foreign currency, cash, and luxury vehicles worth billions of rupees have been confiscated.

NAB identified Qaiser, a clerk and later head clerk in the C&W Department, Upper Kohistan, as the mastermind behind the scam. He was posted in the department in August 2013 and allegedly played a central role in orchestrating the fraudulent withdrawal process.

Qaiser is accused of creating and submitting falsified documentation to facilitate the illegal transfer of funds from the government exchequer.

During a search of his residence, NAB recovered gold, foreign currency, luxury vehicles, title documents of high-value properties, and original records of treasury cheques and counterfoils, indicating the extent of the corruption network.

Sources further revealed that billions of rupees were transferred into the accounts of Qaiser’s wife and a contractor identified as Mumtaz, whilst several high-profile figures allegedly benefited from the scam.

Investigators believe the network extended beyond district officials, possibly involving senior officers who ignored or enabled the fraudulent operations over several years.

NAB officials said that the couple was presented before the accountability court in Peshawar, where the court approved a seven-day physical remand for Qaiser and a four-day remand for his wife.

More arrests are expected as NAB continues to follow the money trail and property records linked to the scandal.