PAF to showcase JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets at combat exercise in Azerbaijan

Jets execute flawless in-flight air-to-air refuelling operations on their non-stop way to Azerbaijan, says ISPR

Zarmeen Zehra
October 19, 2025

Pakistan Air Forces JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets arrive in Azerbaijan to take part in Indus Shield Alpha. — Screengrab X@DGPR_PAF
  • Indus Shield Alpha to focus on modern aerial warfare tactics: ISPR
  • Adds it will serve vital platform to exchange operational insights.
  • Participation reaffirms PAF's commitment to regional stability.

A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force, featuring advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets along with expert air and ground personnel, has reached Azerbaijan to take part in the joint aerial combat exercise, Indus Shield Alpha, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

"In a remarkable display of operational prowess and endurance, PAF fighters accomplished a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Azerbaijan, executing flawless in-flight air-to-air refuelling operations," a statement of the military's media wing read.

It added that the intricate mid-air refuelling operation, executed with utmost precision by PAF’s own IL-78 aerial tanker, reaffirmed the long-range capability of PAF fighter jets and showcased the professional excellence and preparedness of PAF aircrew to undertake extended international deployments.

"Exercise Indus Shield Alpha aims to enhance mutual understanding, tactical coordination, and interoperability between the two brotherly Air Forces," the ISPR said and added, "the exercise will focus on modern aerial warfare tactics, joint mission planning, and execution in an environment shaped by rapid technological advancements and evolving airpower dynamics.

The exercise, the ISPR said, will also serve as a vital platform to exchange operational insights and strengthen collaborative responses to emerging aerial defence challenges.

"The participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent in Exercise Indus Shield Alpha reaffirms PAF's enduring commitment to regional stability and global military cooperation," the military's media wing added.

"It also demonstrates PAF’s unwavering resolve to continuously evolve and adapt to the demands of contemporary warfare, while maintaining its tradition of excellence in every domain of air operations."

