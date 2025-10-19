 
Geo News

Cop suspected of harassing woman arrested

Highway patrol officer held after video of harassment on Sargodha bus goes viral

By
Amin Abbasi
|
Malik Asghar
|

October 19, 2025

This image shows a cop, suspected of harassing a woman in a passenger bus, inside a jail. —X@MaryamNSharif
This image shows a cop, suspected of harassing a woman in a passenger bus, inside a jail. —X@MaryamNSharif

SARGODHA: A highway patrol officer has been arrested for allegedly harassing women on a bus in Sargodha, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Narowal Chowk, Muridke, where the officer reportedly harassed a female passenger. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Police said that the suspected officer from the Highway Patrol has been taken into custody following the incident.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz shared a photo of the arrested officer behind bars on social media, writing: “Arrested! Zero tolerance for harassment.”

In a separate raid carried out in the Yazman area of Bahawalpur, police apprehended the suspect who harassed a woman.

The Crime Control Department (CCD) said in a statement that the suspect attempted to escape at the time of arrest, but crashed into a tree and sustained injuries.

The police registered the first information report against the suspect.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Doha agreement first step in right direction: DPM Dar video
Pakistan-Afghanistan Doha agreement first step in right direction: DPM Dar
PAF to showcase JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets at combat exercise in Azerbaijan video
PAF to showcase JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets at combat exercise in Azerbaijan
NAB arrests 'mastermind' of Rs40bn Kohistan scam
NAB arrests 'mastermind' of Rs40bn Kohistan scam
Whoever attacks Pakistan would receive strong response: CM Afridi
Whoever attacks Pakistan would receive strong response: CM Afridi
Pakistan slams ICC for 'unverified' claim over Afghan cricketers' deaths video
Pakistan slams ICC for 'unverified' claim over Afghan cricketers' deaths
Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire deal reached in Doha talks video
Pakistan-Afghanistan ceasefire deal reached in Doha talks
PPP's top body gives PML-N-led govt 'more time' to deliver on promises video
PPP's top body gives PML-N-led govt 'more time' to deliver on promises
Taliban regime must take effective steps to dismantle terrorist networks: PM Shehbaz
Taliban regime must take effective steps to dismantle terrorist networks: PM Shehbaz