Sunday Feb 04 2018
India cruise to victory as Chahal puts South Africa in a spin

Sunday Feb 04, 2018

Indian batsman and Captain Virat Kohli (R) shakes hand with South African batsman Khaya Zondo (R) after winning the match at the Centurion cricket ground on February 4, 2018 in Centurion, South Africa. — AFP

PRETORIA: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took career-best figures as India cruised to a thumping nine-wicket One-Day International victory over a woeful South Africa on Sunday, though their moment of triumph was reduced to a farce by the umpires.

Aleem Dar and Adrian Holdstock stuck to the rules and called for a lunch break with the tourists needing just two runs for victory at Centurion.

That ensured the final act was played out 40 minutes later in front of a sparse crowd, a decision that left both teams bemused.

Chahal finished with 5-22 in 8.2 overs, ripping through the middle-order as India won the toss and skittled their hosts for 118, South Africa's lowest total in home ODI matches.

India then knocked off the victory target in 20 overs to humiliate their hosts.

After victory in the opening match of the six-game series in Durban, India always looked in control of the chase as opener Shikhar Dhawan (51 not out from 56 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (46 not out from 50 balls) made light work of the home attack.

The third match in the series will be played in Cape Town on Wednesday. 

