Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 05 2018
By
Irshad Qureshi

Police allegedly torture man to death in Rawalpindi

By
Irshad Qureshi

Monday Feb 05, 2018

Protesters surround Ganj Mandi police station 

RAWALPINDI: Another incident of alleged police brutality emerged in Rawalpindi on Monday, when a 23-year-old man was reportedly tortured to death in police custody.

The family of the deceased, identified as Rehan, surrounded the police station in Ganj Mandi, claiming that he was detained last night and tortured to death by the police.

Protests outside Ganj Mandi police station

Neighbours and family members of the man chanted slogans protesting and mourning his death.

The deceased's brother, Imran, said Rehan was a drug addict but not a drug seller. 

"My brother died due to police torture," Imran said. 

The incident comes in the wake of countrywide calls for an end to ‘fake encounters’ after a Waziristan youth, Naqeebullah Mehsud, was shot dead in an alleged extrajudicial killing in Karachi last month.

No substantial progress has yet been made regarding the arrest of absconding suspended police official Rao Anwar, who is wanted by the authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah.

Protesters have been staging a sit-in in Islamabad since a week demanding justice in the Naqeebullah case. The protesters, who include residents of DI Khan, FATA and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as Islamabad, have said that their sit-in will continue till the arrest of Anwar and his accomplices.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz's claims about KP govt 'litany of lies', says Imran

Nawaz's claims about KP govt 'litany of lies', says Imran

Updated an hour ago
KP police pressuring to retract statement on murder case, says Dr Asma’s sister

KP police pressuring to retract statement on murder case, says Dr Asma’s sister

 Updated an hour ago
PPP to show political strength at Lahore’s Mochi Gate ground today

PPP to show political strength at Lahore’s Mochi Gate ground today

 Updated 50 minutes ago
Kashmir Solidarity Day: PML-N to hold public gathering in Muzaffarabad

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PML-N to hold public gathering in Muzaffarabad

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sentences are handed down over evidence, not assumptions: PM

Sentences are handed down over evidence, not assumptions: PM

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Libya tragedy: Minor, newborn from Gujrat among drowned migrants

Libya tragedy: Minor, newborn from Gujrat among drowned migrants

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ayesha Gulalai was paid to level accusations against me, claims Imran Khan

Ayesha Gulalai was paid to level accusations against me, claims Imran Khan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Accomplice confesses to helping Asma Rani murder suspect flee: police

Accomplice confesses to helping Asma Rani murder suspect flee: police

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM