FC Balochistan arrest 11 suspects, recover arms

RAWALPINDI: Frontier Corps Balochistan apprehended 11 suspects during intelligence-based operations in differnet areas of the province, states a press released issued by ISPR Tuesday.



According to the statement, the FC soldiers also recovered weapons and ammunition, including explosives, mines, detonators and fuses, mobile sims and communication equipement.

Photo: ISPR

The operations were conducted in Surkhab, Kanak Valley and near Moro River.

While operations are under way in Balochistan since quite some time, instances of insurgents surrendering their arms have also been witnessed recently.

On January 25, as many as 200 separatist militants, including 15 commanders, laid down their arms at a ceremony held at FC Headquarters Turbat.



Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa were chief guests of the ceremony.

The separatists announced submitting to the writ of the state and becoming part of the national mainstream, according to an official press release.