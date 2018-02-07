Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC grants Daniyal Aziz 10 days to finalise counsel in contempt case

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz was granted 10 days by Supreme Court on Wednesday to finalise legal representation for contempt notice issued to him by the apex court. 

The Supreme Court had issued on Friday a contempt of court notice to Aziz and directed him to appear today, reportedly over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted today's proceedings. 

Appearing before the bench, Aziz said: "You sent the notice, I have presented myself". 

Justice Saeed asked Aziz if he needs time to finalise counsel, to which he responded: "Whatever you deem fit".

Aziz was then given 10 days to finalise counsel and the hearing was adjourned until February 19. 

Talking to the media before entering the court, Aziz said his whole life has been spent respecting the judiciary, adding that his hands and heart is clean.

Tallal Chaudhry's similar stance 

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry appeared before the Supreme Court after having been issued a similar contempt notice. 

The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry on account of “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the honourable court.

Appearing in court, Chaudhry asked the bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, for three weeks to finalise legal representation. 

The court gave the minister one week and issued him a show-cause notice. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Verdict on Mashal Khan murder case to be announced today

Verdict on Mashal Khan murder case to be announced today

 Updated 43 minutes ago
Ahsan Iqbal, Aizaz Chaudhry meet US Senator Graham

Ahsan Iqbal, Aizaz Chaudhry meet US Senator Graham

 Updated 2 hours ago
US could lift aid suspension if Pakistan takes steps: State Department

US could lift aid suspension if Pakistan takes steps: State Department

 Updated 4 hours ago
Iqbal urges world for concerted efforts against terrorism

Iqbal urges world for concerted efforts against terrorism

 Updated 8 hours ago
Malala voices solidarity with Islamabad sit-in seeking justice for Naqeebullah

Malala voices solidarity with Islamabad sit-in seeking justice for Naqeebullah

 Updated 8 hours ago
New CCTV video shows Chinese national taking pictures before death

New CCTV video shows Chinese national taking pictures before death

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Naqeebullah murder: PM assures Mehsud delegation of justice

Naqeebullah murder: PM assures Mehsud delegation of justice

 Updated 12 hours ago
PM Abbasi chairs cabinet session

PM Abbasi chairs cabinet session

Updated 15 hours ago
Two killed in Peshawar firing incident

Two killed in Peshawar firing incident

 Updated 15 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM