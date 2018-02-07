SC grants Daniyal Aziz 10 days to finalise counsel in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz was granted 10 days by Supreme Court on Wednesday to finalise legal representation for contempt notice issued to him by the apex court.



The Supreme Court had issued on Friday a contempt of court notice to Aziz and directed him to appear today, reportedly over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed conducted today's proceedings.

Appearing before the bench, Aziz said: "You sent the notice, I have presented myself".

Justice Saeed asked Aziz if he needs time to finalise counsel, to which he responded: "Whatever you deem fit".

Aziz was then given 10 days to finalise counsel and the hearing was adjourned until February 19.

Talking to the media before entering the court, Aziz said his whole life has been spent respecting the judiciary, adding that his hands and heart is clean.

Tallal Chaudhry's similar stance



On Tuesday, Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry appeared before the Supreme Court after having been issued a similar contempt notice.



The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry on account of “derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements” with regard to the honourable court.

Appearing in court, Chaudhry asked the bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, for three weeks to finalise legal representation.

The court gave the minister one week and issued him a show-cause notice.