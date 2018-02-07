Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
Web Desk

International cricket to fully return to Pakistan in two years: Sethi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

PCB chairman Najam Sethi/File photo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi is confident international cricket will be fully restored in Pakistan within a maximum of two years.

In a recent interview to BBC Urdu, Sethi expressed hope that in view of the improving security situation in the country and the successfully-hosted T20 matches in Lahore, the time is not far when Pakistan is able to host complete ODI and Test series.

“If we prepare our stadiums, we will be able to host matches with time. I believe international cricket will be fully restored in Pakistan within two years, at most,” he said.

The PCB chief pointed out that Pakistan has already successfully hosted international cricketers [in the ICC World XI team], Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. “And West Indies will be touring in March,” he added.

About Pakistan team’s recent ODI whitewash in New Zealand, Sethi said it would take some time for the youngsters in the side to become “stars”.

“The PSL has prepared us for T20s. Now we have to prepare for ODIs and Tests.”

Pakistan team poses with the T20 trophy, Pakistan v New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Mount Maunganui, January 28, 2018/AFP/Getty Images 

He expressed concern that some of the veteran players in the team no longer have the required reflexes needed for modern cricket.

“That’s why we are building a young team. It takes time for young players to become stars.”

Sethi admitted that the team tends to struggle in ODI cricket. “Now our focus in on the 2019 World Cup, and we are getting ready for it.”

He assured that cricket in Pakistan would receive a huge boost due to the new talent being discovered at school and club-level cricket and in PSL.

“You will see that the [inconsistency] will go away soon.”

On spot-fixing, Sethi said he has ensured there is zero tolerance for violators of the board’s anti-corruption code.

“There is no room for forgiveness. We are monitoring with strict vigilance. There is absolutely zero tolerance,” he added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

 Updated 14 hours ago
Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

 Updated 22 hours ago
Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration

Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration

 Updated 24 hours ago
FIFA holds Spain talks amid World Cup ban fears

FIFA holds Spain talks amid World Cup ban fears

 Updated 24 hours ago
Rashid Khan, Nabi lead Afghanistan rout of Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan, Nabi lead Afghanistan rout of Zimbabwe

 Updated yesterday
Peshawar Zalmi’s 'Yellow Storm' to rock fans worldwide

Peshawar Zalmi’s 'Yellow Storm' to rock fans worldwide

Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Philadelphia fans set fire, damage property after Super Bowl win

Philadelphia fans set fire, damage property after Super Bowl win

 Updated 2 days ago
Quinton de Kock adds to South Africa's injury woes

Quinton de Kock adds to South Africa's injury woes

 Updated 2 days ago
Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller

Kane rescues Spurs in Liverpool thriller

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM