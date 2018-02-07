Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
AFP

ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

By
AFP

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes take off for a run, Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Chittagong, 4th day, February 3, 2018/AFP

DHAKA: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday penalised the "below average" pitch in Chittagong after batsmen plundered more than 1,500 runs during last week´s Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Five centuries and six half-centuries were smashed over five days at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium before the teams accepted a draw in the opening Test of the two-match series.

Sri Lanka -- who declared at a colossal 713 for nine in their first and only innings -- criticised the pitch after the match.

ICC match referee David Boon said the pitch "provided no seam movement to the fast bowlers with the new ball and also lacked carry and bounce throughout the match."

He added that the pitch provided "occasional slow turn for the spinners early on" but did not deteriorate as expected over the course of the Test.

That resulted "in a pitch that too heavily favoured the batsmen across the five days," Boon said in an ICC statement issued Tuesday.

Cricket´s governing body gave one demerit point to the Chittagong pitch, rating it "below average".

Any ground that receives five demerits from the ICC over five years is suspended from hosting international cricket for a year.

Chittagong is the second Bangladeshi venue to be rebuked in just half a year.

In September, the ICC rated the outfield of Dhaka´s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium "poor" after the hosts defeated Australia by 20 runs in a Test match.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

International cricket to fully return to Pakistan in two years: Sethi

International cricket to fully return to Pakistan in two years: Sethi

 Updated 18 minutes ago
World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

World body to be formed for promotion of mini-football

 Updated 14 hours ago
Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

Salman Butt to play in Dhaka Premier League

 Updated 22 hours ago
Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration

Pique could face punishment for Espanyol celebration

 Updated 24 hours ago
FIFA holds Spain talks amid World Cup ban fears

FIFA holds Spain talks amid World Cup ban fears

 Updated 24 hours ago
Rashid Khan, Nabi lead Afghanistan rout of Zimbabwe

Rashid Khan, Nabi lead Afghanistan rout of Zimbabwe

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Peshawar Zalmi’s 'Yellow Storm' to rock fans worldwide

Peshawar Zalmi’s 'Yellow Storm' to rock fans worldwide

Updated yesterday
Philadelphia fans set fire, damage property after Super Bowl win

Philadelphia fans set fire, damage property after Super Bowl win

 Updated 2 days ago
Quinton de Kock adds to South Africa's injury woes

Quinton de Kock adds to South Africa's injury woes

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM