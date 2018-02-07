ICC criticises Bangladesh Test pitch after run spree

Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes take off for a run, Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Chittagong, 4th day, February 3, 2018/AFP

DHAKA: The International Cricket Council on Tuesday penalised the "below average" pitch in Chittagong after batsmen plundered more than 1,500 runs during last week´s Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.



Five centuries and six half-centuries were smashed over five days at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium before the teams accepted a draw in the opening Test of the two-match series.

Sri Lanka -- who declared at a colossal 713 for nine in their first and only innings -- criticised the pitch after the match.

ICC match referee David Boon said the pitch "provided no seam movement to the fast bowlers with the new ball and also lacked carry and bounce throughout the match."

He added that the pitch provided "occasional slow turn for the spinners early on" but did not deteriorate as expected over the course of the Test.

That resulted "in a pitch that too heavily favoured the batsmen across the five days," Boon said in an ICC statement issued Tuesday.

Cricket´s governing body gave one demerit point to the Chittagong pitch, rating it "below average".

Any ground that receives five demerits from the ICC over five years is suspended from hosting international cricket for a year.

Chittagong is the second Bangladeshi venue to be rebuked in just half a year.

In September, the ICC rated the outfield of Dhaka´s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium "poor" after the hosts defeated Australia by 20 runs in a Test match.