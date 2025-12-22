ACC under Mohsin Naqvi approves launch of high-performance cricket centres

ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi a special meeting of the ACC at its headquarters in Dubai, UAE. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

DUBAI: Asian cricket’s governing body has approved plans to establish state-of-the-art high-performance centres across the region, aiming to strengthen player development in countries lacking modern training facilities, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) held at its headquarters in Dubai and chaired by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. The centres will be developed in phases and prioritised for Asian member nations that do not currently have access to advanced cricketing infrastructure.

Naqvi said the initiative would play a key role in the long-term growth of the game in the region, adding that the scope of the ACC’s high-performance centres would be expanded gradually.

The meeting also reviewed organisational matters and the successful staging of the Asia Cup Under-19 tournament. Participants expressed appreciation to the ACC for making effective arrangements for the event.

“The successful conduct of the Asia Cup Under-19 is a testament to the collective efforts of the ACC team, which deserves congratulations,” Naqvi said.

The meeting was attended by Bangladesh Cricket Board President Aminul Islam, Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Mirwais Ashraf, Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary Mubashir Usmani, ACC official Thushara Perera, along with other senior representatives.

The ACC said the new high-performance centres would provide modern training facilities and technical support to help raise cricketing standards across Asia.

PCB chairman draws rare fan acclaim in Dubai

In a separate development, the PCB chairman was greeted with loud chants and an unusually enthusiastic reception from Pakistani supporters at the ICC Academy in Dubai, underlining his growing popularity among fans following recent developments in Asian cricket.

Naqvi arrived at the venue as Pakistan’s Under-19 side closed in on victory. Supporters positioned nearly two kilometres away recognised him and began chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Mohsin Naqvi Zindabad”, drawing attention across the ground.

Pakistan and India have played international and tournament matches in the United Arab Emirates for nearly 40 years, but such a public and vocal reception for a cricket board official is considered rare in Dubai.

The ACC head acknowledged the supporters by walking towards the crowd, greeting fans individually and shaking hands. He congratulated them on Pakistan’s performance and thanked them for their continued support of the team during challenging periods.

Among Pakistani fans, Naqvi is increasingly associated with a firm leadership style, particularly after taking a resolute stance during recent disagreements involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over Asia Cup-related matters.

His position has resonated with supporters, many of whom view him as having defended Pakistan as well as cricket’s interests at the international level.