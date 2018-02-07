Nawaz, family appear in accountability court for corruption hearing

Former PM Nawaz Sharif after arriving in Islamabad today. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family has resumed hearing the case.

At present, Mohammad Abdul Wahid, a director general at the federal information ministry, is recording his statement in court.



Nawaz and daughter Maryam arrived in the capital from Lahore earlier today and have now reached the court along with senior party leaders and government officials.

Nawaz's son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar is also present in court.

The hearing of the case was adjourned on Tuesday owing to the absence of the lead defence counsel, Khawaja Harris.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.



Four prosecution witnesses in the Avenfield reference were slated to record their statements at the last hearing.

Moreover, the date for recording statements of two UK-based witnesses was also to be determined yesterday.

At the hearing on Friday, the court had approved NAB's plea to record statements of the two UK-based witnesses via video link in the Avenfield reference.



In the Avenfield case, wherein Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar stand accused, NAB had submitted on January 22 a supplementary reference revealing new evidence and witnesses — including two UK-based individuals.

At the Jan 30 hearing, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Harris had objected to the NAB's supplementary reference in the Avenfield case, arguing that there is nothing new in it.

However, Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir turned down his request to dismiss the supplementary reference and approved it for hearing.

On Wednesday (today), Maryam challenged the court’s order dismissing their petition against the video recording of the UK-based witnesses.