Will bring back money looted by Zardari, says CM Punjab

MULTAN: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that he will try his best to bring back to the country money looted by former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate a healthcare centre, Shehbaz also slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and called him a liar.

He repeated PML-N’s accusation against PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government saying that the government never produced a single watt of electricity.

Shehbaz also inaugurated numerous heath facilities during his visit to the city.

These include extension of the Children’s Hospital, Burns Unit at Nishtar Hospital and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases.