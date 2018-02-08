Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Wanted for 11 years, former cop Abid 'Boxer' arrested from Dubai

By
Mian Muhammad Abid

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

LAHORE: Former police inspector Abid 'Boxer', a fugitive on the run for 11 years and wanted for dozens of extrajudicial killings, has been arrested from Dubai through Interpol, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

Known for the killing of several alleged criminals in fake police encounters, a euphemism for execution without trial, Abid 'Boxer' was a symbol of terror during the 1990s owing to his links with the underworld of organised crime.

Earning the alias 'Boxer' as he joined the police service on a sports quota, Abid had a reputation for his ruthless modus operandi and 'effectiveness' by operating above the law.

Earning his nickname because he joined the police service on a sports quota, Abid had a reputation for his ruthless modus operandi and 'effectiveness' by operating above the law.

In March 2002, he was also accused of torturing stage actress Nargis, allegedly cutting off her hair and shaving off her eye-brows after demanding Rs10 million and her property documents.

He was later charged for extrajudicial killing and corruption and was sacked from the police force. He had since been a fugitive from law and one of the country's wanted criminals.

In 2008, Zafar Abbas, a maternal uncle of the former cop, died in police custody. He was accused of involvement in several murders, including the killing of the director of a cooperative bank, and several property grabbing cases alongside Abid.

Sources told Geo News that Abid 'Boxer' would be handed over to Pakistani authorities soon.

