pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
Saeed Niazi

PML-N UK president renounces British nationality for Senate seat

Saeed Niazi

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Zubair Gull shaking hands with party head Nawaz Sharif in this FILE image.

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK president Zubair Gull has applied to renounce his British nationality after the party leadership decided to hand him ticket for the Senate of Pakistan from Punjab.

A lawyer here confirmed that Gull applied at the Home Office to renounce his British nationality a week ago, after he was told that he will be given the party ticket from Punjab.

The decision was made public through a press statement on Wednesday. It said that Senate tickets from Punjab will be awarded to Farooq Khan, Asif Kirmani, Rana Maqbool, Haroon Akhtar, Shaheen Butt, Zubair Gull for general seats.

A source at the Home Office said that Gull’s application to renounce British nationality has been received and it's “under process.” The PML-N member has also submitted confirmation through his lawyer to his party’s high command that he is renouncing British nationality.

Around five years ago, Muhamamd Sarwar from Glasgow also renounced his British nationality to become the governor of Punjab. He is now a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Gull has been a staunch supporter of Nawaz Sharif for nearly two decades.

When Nawaz came to London after being exiled by Pervez Musharraf, Gull launched a long and arduous campaign for him and remained by his side.

He was given a portfolio in the overseas ministry to look after complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

Due to his political activism, he suffered losses in London and had to close his business to devote time for campaign for the restoration of democracy.

Wanted for 11 years, former cop Abid 'Boxer' arrested from Dubai

Political rivals played politics on Mashal case: Pervez Khattak

Pak-Afghan transit trade declined in 2017

Analysts react after Mashal Khan verdict

Intezar's father alleges evidence destroyed in case

Will bring back money looted by Zardari, says CM Punjab

IHC ban on airing Valentine's Day content remains

Murder of Mashal should be made a test case, says father of slain student

Pakistan Navy ship seizes huge cache of drugs in Arabian Sea

