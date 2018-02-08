Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Cricket on ice: Afridi’s Royals take on Sehwag XI in Swiss Alps

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Cricket legends lock horns with each other today, only this time it’s not any regular pitch but the snowy peaks of the Swiss Alps.

Shahid Afridi-led Royals will face off against Virender Sehwag-led Diamonds in a unique two-day event where two matches are set to be played not on ground, but on ice.

The event, dubbed ‘St Moritz Ice Cricket 2018’ and already being hailed as the "best battle of cricket on top of the world", will take place against the serene and breathtaking backdrop of the Swiss mountains in freezing cold temperatures on February 8 and 9.

Along with Afridi and Sehwag, the event also features glittering names such as Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis, Zaheer Khan, Michael Hussey and others.

The match will kick off at 4pm (Pakistan time).

Speedster Shoaib Akhtar couldn't wait to share his adventures in the snow.

Wasim Akram and wife Shaniera are also at the venue to join in the fun. "From Shalwar Kameez to Thermals & Skiis!.." Shaniera tweeted from the altitude.

Sri Lanka's Jayawardene shared the serenity of the mountains in an Instagram post. 


Squads

Shahid Afridi's Royals XI: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan), Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Nathan McCullum (New Zealand), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Monty Panesar (England), Owais Shah (England), Matt Prior (England), Aidan Andrews (Switzerland)

Virender Sehwag's Diamonds XI: Virender Sehwag (India), Zaheer Khan (India), Mohammad Kaif (India), Ajit Agarkar (India), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Michael Hussey (Australia), Andrew Symonds (Australia), Mithun Manhas (India), Ramesh Powar (India), Rohan Jain (Switzerland)

