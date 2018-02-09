Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah murder case: Two witnesses provided security under Witness Protection Act

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 09, 2018

KARACHI: As many as two eyewitnesses in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case on Thursday were provided security under Witness Protection Act, sources within Sindh Police informed Geo News.

Five policemen are deployed for the security of the witnesses of the high-profile murder case.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.

Naqeebullah killing case: Sindh IGP gets 10 days to nab Rao Anwar

SC directs intelligence agencies to provide complete support to Sindh Police for Anwar's arrest

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding.

However, the law enforcement authority has not yet provided safe and secret residence, neither new identity cards. According to the Act, the police is bound to provide full-proof security to eyewitnesses till their arrival at the court.

Sources have informed that despite clear-cut court orders there is no availability of funds for complete implementation on Witness Protection Act.

Meanwhile, the sit-in at Islamabad by protestors demanding immediate arrest of former Malir SSP Rao Anwar has entered its ninth day today.

