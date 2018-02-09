Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Feb 09 2018
By
AFP

Small asteroid to shave safely by Earth Saturday

By
AFP

Friday Feb 09, 2018

An artist's impression of Oumuamua, the first interstellar asteroid, which has a coating that might be protecting a water-ice interior-Photo:File

MIAMI: An asteroid bigger than a city bus is on track to zoom by Earth Friday at a safe but close distance, less than one-fifth as far away as the Moon, NASA said.

"Asteroids of this size do not often approach this close to our planet -- maybe only once or twice a year," said Paul Chodas, manager of the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies at NASA´s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Called asteroid 2018 CB, the space rock will shave by our planet at around 2230 GMT, the US space agency said.

It will remain about 39,000 miles (64,000 kilometers) from Earth, which is less than one-fifth the distance to the Moon.

The asteroid is estimated to be between 50 and 130 feet (15 and 40 meters) in size.

"Although 2018 CB is quite small, it might well be larger than the asteroid that entered the atmosphere over Chelyabinsk, Russia, almost exactly five years ago, in 2013," said Chodas.

Another small asteroid, about the same size, also skimmed by Earth this week.

Asteroid 2018 CC passed Tuesday at 2010 GMT at a distance of about 114,000 miles (184,000 kilometers).

Both were discovered this month by astronomers at the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey (CSS) near Tucson, Arizona.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Pyeongchang Games organisers probe possible cyberattack

Pyeongchang Games organisers probe possible cyberattack

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Scientists grow human eggs to full maturity in a lab

Scientists grow human eggs to full maturity in a lab

 Updated 2 days ago
US announces arrests in $530 million cyber identity fraud scheme

US announces arrests in $530 million cyber identity fraud scheme

 Updated 3 days ago
Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

Cricket, football and golf handicapped by UK climate change: study

 Updated 3 days ago
WATCH: Elon Musk blasts off 'Starman' in a Tesla Roadster towards space!

WATCH: Elon Musk blasts off 'Starman' in a Tesla Roadster towards space!

 Updated 4 days ago
World's biggest rocket soars toward Mars after perfect launch

World's biggest rocket soars toward Mars after perfect launch

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Samsung scion Lee walks free after jail term suspended, faces leadership challenges

Samsung scion Lee walks free after jail term suspended, faces leadership challenges

 Updated 5 days ago
South Australia promises world's largest virtual power plant

South Australia promises world's largest virtual power plant

 Updated 6 days ago
Apple overtakes Samsung in shrinking smartphone market: survey

Apple overtakes Samsung in shrinking smartphone market: survey

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM